KCPD asks for public's help to find homicide suspect wanted in August murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police want the public's help to find 28-year-old Naim W. Coody-Burnett, a suspect in the Aug. 2 shooting death of Kierra McGee.

McGee, 35, was shot and killed around 4 a.m. on Aug. 2 in the parking lot of an auto parts store at 4704 Independence Ave.

KCMO police and a Jackson County deputy responded to the scene.

Detectives believe as many as a few dozen people were in the parking lot when the murder happened, police said.

One or more people pulled guns, began shooting and McGee was killed.

KCPD warns not to approach Coody-Burnett. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call police at 816-234-5330 or the anonymous tips line at 816-474-8477.

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.