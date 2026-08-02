KCPD: woman shot and killed in the parking lot of an auto parts shop

KANSAS CITY, Mo — One woman is dead after being was shot in the parking lot of an auto parts shop in Kansas City, Missouri.

Officers were called to the scene just before 4 a.m. on Sunday morning.

At the same time, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy heard the sound of gunshots nearby and responded to the scene as well.

On arrival, officers and the deputy located an adult female shooting victim unresponsive in the parking lot of an auto parts business on the Northwest corner of Independence Avenue and Van Brunt Boulevard.

Officers called for EMS who responded and declared the victim deceased at the scene.

According to preliminary information, the victim was at the parking lot with an unknown number of other people when one or more suspects began shooting and the victim was struck.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are at the scene now canvassing for witnesses, videos and any other evidence.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.