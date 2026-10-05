Construction underway on downtown Overland Park luxury apartment complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Construction is underway on the latest luxury development in downtown Overland Park.

The Canvas multifamily community will fill a vacant lot at 8036 Metcalf Avenue.

Hunt Midwest, which broke ground on the project this week, says the project will include 227 one- and two-bedroom units and “best-in-class amenities.” Those amenities include a pool, dog park, fitness center, co-working space, garden room, private parking and more.

Plus, more than 5,000 square feet on the ground floor is being dedicated to retail and restaurants.

Hunt Midwest Canvas luxury multifamily community in Overland Park

The project is expected to open in early 2029.

“Canvas is the next chapter in downtown Overland Park’s incredible renaissance over the past few years and will bring even more residents and visitors to the heart of our city,” Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog said in a news release.

Hunt Midwest Canvas luxury multifamily community in Overland Park

Located just a couple of minutes on foot from the OP Farmers Market, Canvas aims to “seamlessly connect new residents to the walkable downtown” and maximize a “long-underutilized location on the city’s vital Metcalf corridor,” per Hunt Midwest.

You can find more information about the project here.

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