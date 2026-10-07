Remains of 70-year-old Raytown man found Tuesday in Knob Noster; foul play not suspected

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Department of Transportation workers found the remains of a 70-year-old Raytown man Tuesday in Knob Noster.

Investigators recovered the man's body near U.S. 50 Highway west of FF Highway, about 70 miles east of Kansas City.

The Johnson County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office said the man had likely been dead for several weeks before he was found.

Detectives were able to find out preliminary information about the man and why he was in the area, according to authorities.

The sheriff's office said no foul play is suspected at this time.

The man's name was not released as of Tuesday night.

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