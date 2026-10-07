Kansas City, Missouri, police searching for missing 12-year-old girl last seen Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Caroline Martinez was last seen Monday in the area of Van Brunt Boulevard and Thompson Avenue. Police say she was walking in an unknown direction.

Police said Caroline is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 170 pounds. She has long brown hair, brown eyes and both her nostrils are pierced.

KCPD reports Caroline may be wearing a black shirt, grey shorts and black sandals.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or KCPD at 816-234-5043.

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