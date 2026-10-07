Missouri Department of Transportation addresses community concerns ahead of Kansas City Interstate 70 closure

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The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) met with drivers and community members on Tuesday in one of the agency's many efforts to prepare the Kansas City metro area for a nearly year-long closure of Interstate 70.

MODOT crews will close down 3.5 miles of the interstate early next year between Prospect Avenue and Van Brunt Boulevard. Over an estimated 11-month span, the project will add a fourth eastbound lane and repair 23 bridges.

With a highway shutdown this significant, neighbors want to know how it's going to affect their daily lives. The impact isn't just on daily commuters on I-70.

What happens when the traffic moves off the highway and drives through Kansas City neighborhoods.

Neighbors asked MoDOT their most pressing questions on Tuesday night.

Al Miller

"I want to see exactly how they're going to reroute this with closing I-70, and how it's going to impact us," Kansas City resident Deanna Austin said.

Those who live near the 18th and Vine Historic District neighborhood are on the detour path, and want to know how MoDOT will address safety with the added traffic.

"Think about the people that are right here," Austin said. "Hopefully, no children will get hit trying to cross [the street."

MoDOT's Project Director for Improve I-70 Kansas City explained the department is talking to staff in Kansas City government on making adjustments with the flow of traffic.

Al Miller

"It's really about getting people to think about those available state routes, but then for us preparing to be able to adjust signals and things like that as we get into it," James Pflum said, project director said at the Tuesday night meeting.

Pflum is encouraging all of Kansas City to get their GPS devices out to avoid bringing congestion into communities that can't handle it.

“We don't see the city streets as a viable long-term option for people to take," Pflum said. "In these next three to four months, [drivers] really have the opportunity to practice alternate routes and and really get familiar with what's going to be coming in January.”

The neighbors KSHB 41 News reporter Isabella Ledonne spoke with on Tuesday night agree that widening eastbound I-70 and fixing the 23 bridges are must-do projects.

Al Miller

"I think it's very important," Kansas City resident Lemeul Kimes said. "Anytime you can improve highway safety and the conditions, I think it's important for all of us."

And to some, it may even be worth the year-long construction headache.

"I don't really like it, but I know we have to advance," Austin said.

MoDOT plans to reopen that stretch of highway by December 2027.

"That 11-month [timeline], is that a conservative estimate, or is that ambitious for what we're doing?" KSHB 41 News reporter Isabella Ledonne asked.

"We feel confident in the 11 months," Pflum said. "We've spent the last two years really trying to pull as much work out of 2027 as we can."

But lifelong Kansas Citians aren't too sure.

"I'm not confident at all," Austin said. "We're talking about the City of Kansas City, Missouri. I'm not confident at all."

You can find more information about the project here.

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