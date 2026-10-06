Olathe woman killed in crash on I-35 Monday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe woman was killed in a crash on I-35 Monday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says emergency crews were called to the northbound ramp of I-35 at 75th Street at 10:00 Monday morning for a single vehicle crash.

Troopers say Angela M. Carter, 52, was driving a 2024 Chevrolet Suburban when she struck a guardrail on the ramp.

The Suburban continued across the 75th Street intersection, striking several raised medians before coming to rest in a ditch.

Carter was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway.

