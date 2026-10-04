KHP: Driver dies in single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Leawood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Leawood, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Authorities said that just after 3:40 p.m., a Honda traveling westbound on Interstate 435 ran off the road for an unknown reason.

The Honda then struck a crash attenuator, continued westbound, struck a signpost and went into a ditch.

The only occupant of the Honda, an 80-year-old man from Independence, died in the accident.

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