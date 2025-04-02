All current KCATA bus routes will remain if KCMO Council approves funding Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority told a KCMO city council committee Tuesday all current bus routes would remain if the council approves $46.7 million in funding at its Thursday meeting.

While no bus routes would be eliminated, the ATA would cut back its hours of service from 21-and-a-half hours each day to 18 hours.

Dozens of riders have expressed concerns about how they will get to their jobs, shop and do other necessary tasks if bus routes are cut.

The city council meets at 2 p.m. Thursday in the 26th floor council chamber at city hall, 414 E. 12th St.

