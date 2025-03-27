KCATA moves forward with service changes, some layoffs to address budget crunch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority’s Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to move forward with a plan that will reduce service frequency and lay off some employees to deal with a budget crunch.

A KCATA spokesperson told KSHB 41 News Thursday the changes will not reduce routes but buses will run with less frequency.

The spokesperson said the approved changes will require layoffs, but did not provide a specific number, though did say it was less than 170+ employees that were part of an earlier proposal.

Commissioners moved forward with shorting the service day from the current 3:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Weekend service will operate at 30-minute headways and be offered only on Main Max, Troost Max, Prospect Max and routes 24, 31, 101 and 201.

During the weekdays, Main Max, Troost Max, Prospect Max and Route 24 would operate in 15 to 20-minute headways from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The routes would have 30-minute headways at all other times.

All other routes would be reduced to hourly headways.

Paratransit service hours and zones would be reduced to match geographic and service hour changes.

The changes are tentatively set to take effect on May 4, though the agency says it may need more time to implement the changes.

The need to trim services comes after the agency exhausted some existing revenue sources, including funding from regional partners and the sunset of certain COVID-19-era funds.

Earlier this month, the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council adopted its 2025-26 budget that allocated $77.9 million to the KCATA.

The KCATA originally requested $117 million it said was needed to cover expenses.

The City Council is still contemplating an ordinance that would provide $46 million to KCATA, giving the agency additional budget flexibility. The council is set to resume that debate next week.

