Kansas City, Missouri, budget cuts could eliminate 13 bus routes, impacting 6,500 daily riders

As cities across the metro continue to slash bus routes in budget cuts, we are now learning Kansas City, Missouri, the largest funding source, is facing some tough decisions.

According to documents obtained by KSHB 41 News, 13 bus routes would be cut. That would impact 6,574 riders or 18% of the total number of Ride KC passengers.

Johnmonica Harrison is one of those riders. She said she depends on the bus system and is now worried she won't be able to get to work.

"I didn't move here with a car, so [the bus system] has been very helpful getting around town," Harrison said.

KSHB 41 News spoke with Harrison while she was on her way to a job interview, an opportunity she was able to take because of the bus routes.

"If they do cancel the bus routes, that can leave a lot of people without work," Harrison said. "It would also make it hard to find something to eat."

But a budget shortfall of nearly $32 million could cancel her route, along with 12 other city bus lines.

The Kansas City Area Transit Authority (KCATA) is proposing drastic bus service cuts to make up for increased operating costs. According to the documents, it would cost more than $117 million to run the transit system as is, but it would only receive approximately $85 million under the proposed budget.

The proposed service cuts include laying off 171 transit workers, reducing weekend routes, having bus services end at 11 p.m. rather than 1 a.m., decreasing the number of operating buses and eliminating IRIS micro-transit.

"That is absolutely abominable," Anthony Cunningham said. "Not everyone works a 9-to-5 job. Many of our low-income service workers and hospital workers work weekends. Many of them rely on transit. How the heck are they going to get to their jobs on Saturday and Sundays if there's only a few bus routes running?"

Cunningham has been advocating for public transit with Sunrise Movement KC, and is calling on city leaders to prevent the potential shut downs.

"It frustrates me to no end," Cunningham said. "It has long standing ramifications on the public's trust and transparency in how the city allocates our funding."

The KCMO Funding Response documents show last year's public transit operations received $20.8 million in the 3/8 cent sales tax reserves funds and $6 million in COVID funds.

But those dollars don't exist for the 2025-2026 budget.

"It is a lot of money, but transit is worth it," Cunningham said.

The Kansas City Area Transit Board Chairman told KSHB 41 News they're still looking at all options and a final decision hasn't been made yet.

"I'm not saying there won't be any cuts," Reginald Townsend said. "There's going to be a little pain, little cuts here and there to the right size to get our cost management down that's sustainable as we grow and bring on more partners in funding this organization."

That gives a bit of hope to daily riders like Cunningham.

"The good news is they [city leaders] have the opportunity to amend the current proposed budget and help fully fund our buses that we don't lose any [service]," Cunningham said.

The Kansas City Downtown Neighborhood Association also shared their concern with the proposed budget cuts and service reductions.

"As it stands, this would have significant impacts on the Kansas City area and how people move about and access daily needs," Policy Chair Justin Short wrote in a statement. "Much like many of our council members have suggested, this will impact economic mobility, and have much farther reaching implications than simply cutting bus routes."

There is a public meeting on Thursday, March 13 at the East Village Transit Center at East 12th and Charlotte streets in Kansas City, Missouri, where leaders are expected to share updates on potential service changes. The in-person meeting is from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. A virtual meeting is being held on Friday, March 14, from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.