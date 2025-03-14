Kansas City public transit community voices concerns with proposed bus cuts

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne covers issues surrounding government accountability and solutions. Share your story with Isabella.

The Kansas City Area Transit Authority (KCATA) is proposing drastic cuts to bus services to make up for increased operating costs.

According to documents obtained by KSHB 41 News, it's considering cutting 13 fixed bus routes, laying off 171 workers, reducing weekend and night-time operating hours, decreasing the number of buses on the road and eliminating low-cost ride share program, IRIS.

A $32 million budget shortfall has riders, drivers and even transit leaders concerned with what the future of public transportation could look like in Kansas City.

"It's going to be really hard to get around," rider Carson Schultz said. "With how they're reducing service, it's pretty hard to deal with. I don't know how you're going to get around with how much they're reducing service."

Drivers expressed concerns with capacity if nearly half the current routes were to be eliminated.

"It's going to be constantly overloaded or it might get to a point where we have to pass people up because it's not safe to get anybody else," Andre Johnson said. "My route is going to start feeling like I'm carrying three loads of buses."

More than 100 Kansas Citians showed up on Thursday evening to voice their concerns to KCATA leaders over the potential cuts.

"What you're looking at here is the worst case scenario," KCATA Chief Strategy Officer Tyler Means said. "We're going to take this opportunity and make ourselves more efficient, more lean, more effective and really focus on where we're putting our investments."

COVID-19 and 3/8 sales tax reserve funding has run out, leaving the KCATA short about $32 million for bus operations in the 2025-2026 year.

The bus cuts also could leave riders short the dollars they will have to spend on alternate transportation.

"Ubers and all of that is going to cost more money to me, but I have to get to work one way or another," Irietta Anderson, a rider said.

171 transit workers are facing potential layoffs, and that's not including the dozens of drivers and independent contractors for IRIS microtransit.

"We wouldn't be able to pay bills," IRIS driver Zachary White said. "This is my only source of income right now."

The proposed cuts report $9 million in savings by eliminating IRIS, which was originally implemented to fill the gaps between Kansas City's public transit routes.

"If the program is terminated, it's going to make it difficult for disabled residents of the cities to get to doctors appointments, school and work," Bakar Mohamed, a driver, said. "This is our livelihood."

But the plans aren't finalized.

Means explained the KCATA is looking to get more money from its partnerships, including the Kansas City, Missouri City Council.

"Every comment [we received on Thursday] is good," Means said. "Every comment helps us better hone in where we need to make cuts, where we need to bring service and how we make sure we're being respectful with the taxpayer's dollars."

A popular solution among drivers and riders is bringing back a fare system, which could bring in up to $13 million.

"People would be willing to pay a measly fare in order to still have access to public transportation," Mae Byerly-Finkel, another rider, said.

Means explained a fare system wouldn't completely make up the budget deficit, but it would provide more money for discretionary spending.

"We want to make sure that we do it right," Means said. "The last time we had fare boxes put in place was 1999 and that system can no longer operate."

Kansas City's budget will have a first reading at the council meeting on Thursday, March 20th. Metro transit users hope the buses will get some of those dollars.

"You can't have a healthy, functional city without a healthy bus system," Johnson said.