No decision yet from Kansas City, Missouri, leaders on additional KCATA & IRIS funding

The future of IRIS microtransit and Kansas City Area Transportation bus routes are still up in the air as the deadline for additional funding quickly approaches on May 1st.

City leaders recently proposed an ordinance that would give the KCATA an additional $46 million to keep all buses running until November. That funding is in addition to the $77.8 million that was granted in the 2025-2026 budget.

However, under the original language of the proposed $46 million ordinance, IRIS and zTrip would be eliminated.

IRIS driver Bakar Mohamed is one of the dozens who shared his testimony at Tuesday's City Council Finance, Governance and Public Safety Committee meeting.

"This is my livelihood," Mohamed said. "It helps me provide a service to my community, to the city that I've lived in for over 20 years, the city that I've loved."

Kansas City brought IRIS into the metro almost two years ago to bridge the gaps in public transit service between the Northland, Independence and other parts of Eastern Jackson County.

Riders like Lisa Miller depend on it daily.

"I like my job and I like doing IRIS," Miller said. "If I lose IRIS, I definitely would have to find another job that's on a bus route."

After dozens of comments to the committee from riders and drivers, the councilmembers agreed to review IRIS operations under the $46 million proposal and not suspend it yet. The council is set to discuss and review the proposal at the April 3 council meeting.

"The pressure we applied on the city councilmembers, as well as the mayor, we're holding them accountable to those who voted for them, who expect them to do what's right," Mohamed said. "It worked out at the end."

It's still unclear how the transit system could change after the new funding of $77.8 million kicks in, which is drastically lower than the KCATA predicted operating costs of $117 million to keep all current routes running. It's also unclear if the additional $46 million will be approved, though it is set to go before city council at next week's meeting.

Riders and drivers are optimistic that Tuesday's meeting gives them more time to call on leaders.

"I'm hoping that none of the buses get cut and we're able to keep IRIS," Miller said. "Our mayor and city council listened to us, which is a good thing."

KCATA leaders did not make themselves available for our questions regarding potential change.

They sent KSHB 41 a statement about aiming to create a regional system that isn't dependent on individual local budgets.

"The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority (KCATA) Board of Commissioners is committed to enhancing the regional transit funding framework, improving service delivery, and promoting fiscal responsibility.

“Providing safe, efficient, and accessible transportation that supports the economic vitality and mobility needs of our communities remains our primary focus,” stated Reginald Townsend, Chairman of the KCATA Board of Commissioners. “Although we have a strong ridership, we understand the need to make strategic adjustments to optimize the agency's size. This will help us better control costs, improve operational efficiency, and elevate the quality of service we provide”.

We continuously assess transit routes, services, and performance metrics to align with the changing needs and expectations of our riders. Increasing community engagement and collecting feedback is crucial for informing future transit planning and improvements. By leveraging innovative technologies and best practices in public transportation, KCATA aims to develop a resilient and adaptable “regional” transit system that effectively serves the Kansas City metropolitan area.

Through “regional” collaboration, we can establish a funding model that transcends city borders and is not dependent on individual local budgets, ensuring regional benefits while maintaining fiscal responsibility and excellence in service. A regional funding model is essential as it supports specific core routes that connect multiple communities. This message emerged clearly in the media about how a city's transit budget affects its resident's ability to connect with opportunities in neighboring areas.

To safeguard the future of our transit system, we seek public support and partnerships from all local, county, and state stakeholders. Investing in our transit infrastructure will provide significant benefits for the entire region, enhancing economic growth, improving mobility, and ensuring sustainable development.

Thank you for your continued support and commitment to creating a better transit system for everyone."