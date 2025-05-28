Mayoral candidate Christal Watson hopes to revitalize Kansas City, Kansas, in more ways than one

KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

Christal Watson, a Kansas City, Kansas native, is one of six people running to be the next CEO/mayor of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas.

As of Wednesday, she is the second candidate KSHB 41’s Rachel Henderson has spoken with as a part of her effort to introduce Wyandotte County to all mayoral candidates running in 2025.

“I love Wyandotte County,” Watson said. "My husband and I choose to live here. I was born here at KU Medical Center. My home church is just three blocks away on 8th Street, 8th Street Baptist Church."

Watson, who currently serves as the executive director of the Kansas City Kansas School Foundation for Excellence, Inc. met with Henderson in downtown KCK.

“Downtown revitalization is a big deal,” Watson said. "We’ve seen a lot of progress out west, and so we just want to distribute that among all areas in Wyandotte County."

That was made clear even with signs that hung along Minnesota Avenue, one of them featuring Watson when she served as the president and CEO of the Heartland Black Chamber of Commerce.

“I totally thought they took those down,” Watson said jokingly. “I couldn’t have planned that any better.”

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Weathered sign with an old picture of Watson hangs along Minnesota Avenue in KCK.

Watson said downtown revitalization isn’t the only issue she wants to address if elected mayor.

“Infrastructure is probably one of our biggest, and I know that the commission board is working on that, along with the UG staff, but I want to help solve that problem,” Watson said. “I wanna be able to use my network to bring resources to the table.”

Her network spans over 20 years and dozens of organizations, including the United Way of Wyandotte County, the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/KCK Mayor’s Office (under Mayor Alvey), the Kansas Human Rights Commission (selected by Gov. Laura Kelly) and the USD 500 school board.

“I want to be able to use my network to bring resources to the table,” Watson said. “Implementation is critical, I think, to the work of the next mayor, and being able to be a leader. I’ve already proven that. I’ve proven that I’m a leader, not only in the community but in the business community as well.”

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Christal Watson, candidate for KCK mayor/CEO

Watson said networking taught her about collaboration, something vital for her other goal.

“Building unity within the commission board,” Watson said. “That seems to be a very public issue that our residents have to watch and adhere to. I think that will help solve a lot of problems because when you have unity between the commission board and the mayor’s office, you can get a lot done.”

Her focus isn’t isolated to local government, she said.

“Strengthening the relationship between local and state is essential because there is relationship and resources there that we could tap into that maybe we don’t,” Watson said.

That includes things like providing more families with jobs, a concern her work with and alongside the school board has taught her.

“You get a firsthand look at what the real need is,” Watson said. “That’s our number one asset ... our people.”

Bringing life back to her hometown is where she’s choosing to start.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Watson and Henderson speak in the heart of downtown KCK on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

“I think, right now, we need energy, and we need hope in Wyandotte County, and that is all about who I am,” Watson said.

Click here for more information on Watson’s platform and background.

The five other candidates who have filed for the mayor/CEO position thus far are Tom Burroughs, Rose Mulvany Henry, Janice Witt, Gwendolyn S. Thomas and Mark Gilstrap.

Henderson's first interview was with Rose Mulvany Henry.

All candidates will compete in the primary election on Aug. 5, and the top two will face off in the Nov. 4 general election.

The deadline to register for the primary/general elections is June 2.

Click here for information on registering to vote in Wyandotte County.

