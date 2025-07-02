Neighbors stunned, while one city leader not surprised to see MERC Co+op leave Kansas City, Kansas

KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

Unified Government leaders joined neighbors Wednesday who live near the Merc Co+op, who are stunned by the company's announcement about the store’s closure at the end of 2025.

“We are all very stunned about the closing,” said Paula Flattery-Aaron, who sits on the board of the Strawberry Hill Neighborhood Association.

The Merc Co+op notified the Unified Government Monday that it plans to terminate its operating agreement at the KCK location on Minnesota Avenue.

“Over the last five years, we've observed a trend, made some of those adjustments, but unfortunately, financially continuing to operate just isn't feasible for us,” said Laura Marsh, marketing director for Merc Co+op.

The store opened in 2020.

Flattery-Aaron moved into the nearby Strawberry Hill neighborhood a few years later.

“It was definitely needed,” she said. “This is a food desert area. We have one grocery store on 18th Street, then the rest are further west.”

The idea of having fresh produce nearby excited northeast residents like 4th District Unified Government Commissioner Dr. Evelyn Hill.

“This was refreshing,” Hill said. “When they first opened up, it was beautiful, and it was just such a great opportunity that offered hope for our community.”

The MERC is located in the city's Second District, which is served by Unified Government Commissioner Bill Burns.

“It didn’t come as a surprise for me,” Burns said. “I heard for many years that the store wasn’t as good as they had anticipated.”

Burns has only been commissioner in the district for about two years, but still enough time to hear how some constituents felt.

“I think it's a good idea that went bad,” Burns said.

In addition, repeated theft was a concern.

“It was open shoplifting,” Flattery-Aaron said. “You could witness it.”

Neither commissioner could confirm what would replace the MERC Co+op.

In a statement Wednesday, Mayor Tyrone Garner said the UG is exploring options.

“We sincerely appreciate the positive relationship with the Merc Co-Op and appreciate the goods and services provided to an area where those goods and services are needed most,” Garner said. “I want to reassure our residents that we value our downtown grocery store, with your Unified Government actively and aggressively working to secure a replacement tenant. I can say with confidence that preliminary talks appear to be extremely promising for another tenant to potentially fill the vacancy in short order after 2026. My hope is that there will be no disruption to the goods, services, and resources our residents expect and deserve.”

Commissioners Burns and Hill say they think another store could thrive in the MERC Co+op’s place.

“I do believe that another store could thrive in the area, especially as we develop more housing opportunities in the downtown area,” Hill said. “And right now, there is talk of doing that. So I’m hopeful that is a part of the economic strategy for our downtown area.”

Flattery-Aaron believes in her neighborhood’s potential.

“We have the pull from this neighborhood, from the West Bottoms, from the Northland,” she said. “Our 18th Street bridge is closed for the next three years. So to get to Aldi, Price Chopper, it’s a process. I feel like a store can make it down there given the growth that’s coming.”

Burns also maintains a positive outlook about his district.

“On a temporary basis, it’s not good, but at the same time, I’m confident something will go in shortly after that since we have enough time to find a developer,” he said. “I want to be part of whatever will go in there in the future to make sure it’s something that can be sustainable in that area.”