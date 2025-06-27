Historic Sauer Castle neighbors are hopeful traffic safety improves when the landmark reopens

KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

—

The historic Sauer Castle, built in the 19th century, will soon be transformed into an event space for weddings and other gatherings after Thursday's rezoning approval by the Unified Government of Wyandotte County.

Chris Morrison/KSHB 41 Aerial view of Sauer Castle on Friday, June 27, 2025.

Residents living nearby say they’re concerned about a potential traffic increase along Shawnee Road, a street some neighbors feel may not be equipped to handle an increase in traffic.

Historic Sauer Castle neighbors are hopeful traffic safety improves at landmark

Jerry Bailey, a neighbor who has lived across from the castle for 55 years, says she’s brought up her concerns about traffic and noise before.

Chris Morrison/KSHB 41 Jerry Bailey, a neighbor who has lived across from the castle for 55 years.

“This road is just not designed for a lot of traffic,” she said, adding that she has seen numerous people speeding in the area. “I am not in favor unless they put that access road back in there.”

The owner of Sauer Castle, Michael Heitmann, said two entrances will be constructed along Shawnee Road to accommodate visitors. That's alongside a total of 90 parking spaces expected to be completed in about two years.

"It's very heartwarming that not only the commission, but just the neighbors in the community have just rallied around us and have been very, very supportive of what we want to do," Heitmann said. "I mean, we want, we wanted the community to enjoy the castle. They've never been able to. They've only been able to drive by it and look at it, and so that's what we're doing."

Heitmann says in addition to private events, he's also planning to have monthly events for the public, including a tea room, museum, gift shop, and book signings.

He says he also plans to start a nonprofit, which will receive the majority of the revenue .

"We're setting up a nonprofit, so all we want to do is cover the overhead...then we're going to donate and have community events, charitable events, school field trips, all those types of things, and let it be just something that the community can enjoy," Heitmann said.

The entire redevelopment of the site is projected to cost roughly $11 million, with about $8 million allocated specifically for the castle itself.

Sauer Castle has a rich history dating back to its original ownership by the Sauer family, who maintained the property until the 1950s.

The castle had several owners and remained vacant for decades before Heitmann purchased it in 2023.

Chris Morrison/KSHB 41 Olivia Langton, neighbor who's lived across the street from the castle for 20 years

Local resident Olivia Langton, who lives a few doors down from Bailey, has lived in the neighborhood for over 20 years. Langton noted the new owners have been transparent about their plans and have made significant improvements to the structure.

“I really thought it was going to fall apart,” Langton said. “I’m real happy that it’s the way it looks now and that they really brought it up to code.”

As Sauer Castle prepares for a new chapter, residents like Bailey hope the changes will not compromise neighborhood safety and traffic flow.

“I think it would be nice for the neighborhood if it could be self-sufficient,” Bailey said.

For now, the community awaits further developments on the project and the impact it will have on their daily lives.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

