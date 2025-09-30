Lauren Rainson returns home to the Midwest after nearly six years of serving folks in the unique Grand Canyon State.

While Lauren is certainly no stranger to Midwest winters, she's hoping Mother Nature will ease her back in since her blood is even thinner now.

Lauren was born and raised in central Illinois. That was also where she started her career right after graduating from Eastern Illinois University. -- at WAND TV and WMBD TV.

Following Lauren's time in central Illinois, she went on to network and national television. Phoenix, Arizona brought Lauren back to local television, where she worked for the last four years.

Lauren is beyond thrilled to raise her young children in the Midwest; she has greatly missed the sense of community, the people, the slower pace of life, and of course the food!

Although Lauren, unfortunately, grew up a Chicago Bears fan, she is all about supporting local teams; she is cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals.

Wake up with Lauren Rainson Monday through Friday mornings!

