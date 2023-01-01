Claire Bradshaw

When did you start working here?

July 2023

Where else have you worked?

KOMU 8 News in Columbia, MO from 2018-2020.

KTIV-TV in Sioux City, IA from 2020-2023

Where did you go to college?

University of Missouri-Columbia 2016-2020

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?

I am most proud of the connections I make while doing a story and growing those community relationships further. This allows for more community-rooted, impactful stories to be shared from a diverse audience.

What are you most proud of in your own life?

In my personal life, I’m proud of the life-long relationships I have with family and friends. I keep wonderful, smart, caring people in my circle that consistently push me to be a better version of myself. I am most excited to be back in Kansas City near them all.

What do you love about living in the KC area?

What I love about the Kansas City metro is that is constantly growing and evolving, while keeping its Midwest soul strong. You will meet people from all walks of life in the area, but they share that Midwest-nice attitude.

What are your favorite local hangouts/places, sports & cultural institutions?

Growing up, I loved visiting the Nelson Atkins Museum and World War I Museum. In my free time, I’ll catch a concert at the Record Bar, spend a day at the zoo with my niece and nephew or grab some Zarda’s BBQ in my hometown of Blue Springs, MO. I’m looking forward to exploring new additions to the area.

All-time favorites... (movies, shows, books, music)

I could watch Mamma Mia on a loop and never get bored. I’m a big fan of Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Rod Stewart and The Chicks. I love watching stand-up comedians on Netflix or catching a show live. We live in a world that can bog you down sometimes, so I’ll take a good laugh when I can!

Other than kshb.com and KSHB 41 News, you get your news from….

I get my news by following other local newspapers and TV stations in surrounding regions. When it comes to national/international news, I follow various print, digital and radio outlets along with other television networks. I try to curate my newsfeeds to provide me with various topics and viewpoints so I can be more informed on issues.

Apps you can't live without:

If my iPhone didn’t warn me of my screen time, I could spend hours on Instagram and Tik Tok.

Your social media handles

Twitter: @claire_ontheair

Instagram: @claire_ontheair

Facebook: cbradshawTV

TikTok: @claire_onthe_air