KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire .

Opioid overdose deaths in eastern Jackson County have been decreasing, according to Jackson County Public Health, and it is working to continue that trend with its expanding Narcan porchbox program.

Jackson County Public Health expands Narcan porchbox program to Blue Springs Main Street

The latest expansion of the program is at the Blue Springs Chamber of Commerce on Main Street, where Jackson County Public Health placed a box last month.

The boxes are stocked with Narcan and Nalaxone, fentanyl test strips and information on overdosing, providing free resources to prevent opioid overdoses.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB Seth Middleton, JCPH Program Coordinator.

"What we have heard from people is that they like being able to access it for free. They like being able to go 24/7, so they don't have to wait for business hours. And they like that they can just grab it and they don't have to talk to anybody which is something that is important to us," said Seth Middleton, program coordinator for Jackson County Public Health.

The program, which started in January, now has boxes at three Raytown fire stations, a Buckner clinic and the Blue Springs Chamber of Commerce.



Raytown Fire Station 51, 6020 Raytown Tfwy 64133



Raytown Fire Station 52, 7611 Raytown Tfwy 64138



Raytown Fire Station 53 (EMS), 10020 E 66 th Terr 64133



Terr 64133 HCC Network, Buckner Clinic, 324 Hudson St 64016



Blue Springs Chamber of Commerce, 1000 W Main St 64015

All locations are in ZIP codes that Jackson County Public Health has identified as hot spots for fatal and nonfatal overdoses.

"In only seven months, we have increased the access to Naloxone quite a lot in eastern Jackson County. So things that we have learned are partners that we seek out. We know that we need to be in some non-traditional spaces," Middleton said.

The Chamber of Commerce was selected as a partner because it sits in a high-traffic area on Main Street and already has a defibrillator on the outside of the building.

Bobby Hines, founder of the UMatter Movement, has been working with Jackson County Public Health to bring the porchboxes to town. He had already placed similar boxes in local hotels.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB Bobby Hines, Founder, UMatter Movement.

"When it comes down to it, save lives. You know, these are someone's mother, father, brother, sister. You know, everybody likes to judge people that are going through a hard time, but one day, one of these persons is going to get sober and maybe save your life," Hines said.

Jackson County Public Health is looking for more community partnerships throughout eastern Jackson County to tackle the opioid crisis. Future plans include placing vending machines in Lee's Summit and Blue Springs that would be filled with Narcan and COVID tests along with other health essentials like socks, first aid kits, and menstrual products.

To find a nalaxone access point, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.