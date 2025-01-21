'When you are ready, it is here for you': New Narcan dispensers placed in eastern Jackson County

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire .

For over a year, Jackson County Public Health has worked to distribute free Narcan, or Naloxone, throughout the area to keep bringing down the number of fatal opioid overdoses.

Now, it is taking it one step further: Narcan dispensers.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB Seth Middleton, JCPH Program Coordinator

“What it has inside of it is Narcan, or Naloxone, plus fentanyl test strips and then a lot of information about how to use Narcan, how to use test strips and then some connections to recovery resources," said Seth Middleton, JCPH's program coordinator.

The dispensers are available at three Raytown fire stations. Middleton said this is the only 24/7 accessible and anonymous way for residents in eastern Jackson County to get Narcan.



Raytown Fire Station 51: 6020 Raytown Trafficway (Inside vestibule)

6020 Raytown Trafficway (Inside vestibule) Raytown Fire Station 52: 7611 Raytown Trafficway (Outdoor location)

7611 Raytown Trafficway (Outdoor location) Raytown Fire Station 53: 10020 E 66th Terrace (Outdoor location)

"[We're] making sure that people can get it in their hands, get it in their medicine cabinet, in their car [and] their purse so that when they need it, they have it on hand," Middleton said.

Raytown was chosen in part because of the amount of fatal opioid overdoses.

JCPH data shows other hot spots are Blue Springs and Grandview. Middleton said those cities are where they are looking for community partners next.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB Matthew Cushman, Community Paramedic

“Raytown ... has certainly seen a significant amount of increase over the last, I'd probably say, five years with the exception of this past year, which we have seen reductions ... in large part because we have started a relatively vigorous campaign to get Narcan in people's homes," said Matthew Cushman, a community paramedic with the Raytown Fire Protection District.

According to Middleton, Cushman is also a key factor for why Raytown was chosen. He is someone who has already been working to get Narcan dispersed throughout the city.

Cushman and Middleton advocate for this because they believe this will not only save lives but lead people to recovery.

“You show people that you do care about them," Cushman said. "It reduces the stigma around substance use disorders. We can actually make an impact and get these people into recovery much quicker."

Middleton said Narcan can freeze in extreme cold (below 5°), so it must be brought to room temperature before use.