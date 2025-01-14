Free Narcan dispensers available at Raytown fire stations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Free Narcan dispensers have been installed at all Raytown fire stations.

Jackson County Public Health (JCPH) installed the free dispensers, which are accessible to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Since 2017, over 200 residents of eastern Jackson County have lost their lives to opioid overdoses.

Seth Middleton, program coordinator at JCPH, said, "Narcan is an essential item for every emergency kit. By making these dispensers available in the community, we aim to increase access to this lifesaving medication and ultimately save lives."

Each dispenser is stocked with Narcan, fentanyl test strips, and educational materials on recognizing the signs of an opioid overdose.

Two of the dispensers are located outside while one is inside.



Raytown Fire Station 51 at 6020 Raytown Trafficway, inside location.

Raytown Fire Station 52 at 7611 Raytown Trafficway, outdoor location.

Raytown Fire Station 53 at 10020 E. 66th Terrace, outdoor location.

