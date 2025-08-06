Blue Springs nonprofit serves 9,000 meals in first year, far exceeding goal

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire .

A Blue Springs nonprofit has surpassed its first-year goal of serving 1,000 meals by an impressive margin, providing 9,000 meals to those in need throughout Jackson County.

Many Parts, One Body, a faith-based nonprofit, set the 1,000-meal target when filing their registration paperwork last year, according to President and CEO Alex Duvall.

JONATHAN GOEDE/KSHB Alex Duvall, President and CEO of Many Parts, One Body

"In year one, we really, you know, when we set out, it was like, 'Okay, how much food can we serve? How much food can we give away?' And I think this year, one of the things we talked about was, how many people can we serve with, right? So growing on not just the food we distribute, but also the people that we're serving with, how many different volunteers can we get," Duvall said.

The organization fulfills its mission through multiple programs, including grocery distribution, volunteering at local shelters, and feeding children during summer break.

Their dual focus on serving others and serving together has created a strong sense of community.

"It's, it's about community, right? So we, we specialize in food distribution, and we try to feed our community. But more than anything, we try to bring people together, bring a sense of community," said Duvall.

So far this year, the nonprofit has helped more than 20 families through their grocery distribution program. Those needing assistance with groceries can visit Many Parts, One Body's website for more information about their distribution services.

