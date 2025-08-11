KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire .

Grain Valley could soon get its first marijuana dispensary more than two years after recreational marijuana was legalized in Missouri.

Grain Valley considers its first marijuana dispensary

The Board of Aldermen will hold a public hearing Monday night about Key Cannabis potentially building the city's first dispensary at 205 NW Jefferson. City officials are inviting residents to share their concerns or support for the proposed dispensary during the meeting.

Grain Valley has been preparing for a potential dispensary since recreational marijuana was legalized in the state, passing ordinances and even implementing a voter-approved 3% marijuana tax.

According to city officials, the proposal has raised no red flags during the review process.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB PATRICK MARTIN, COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR, CITY OF GRAIN VALLEY

"They have to submit security plans and site plans, all their development plans. And it goes through a pretty intense process throughout the police department, planning and zoning, internal staff review, again, public hearing. And so we think we have everything in place for it to be a success," Patrick Martin said, the Community Development Director for the City of Grain Valley.

The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at City Hall. Residents do not need to sign up in advance to provide public comment on this issue.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.