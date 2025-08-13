KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire .

Raytown Park and Recreation will cut the ribbon on its first-ever dog park Wednesday, marking the completion of phase one of the new Terry Copeland Park development.

Raytown opens its first dog park Wednesday with splash pad coming next summer

The dog park, which opens to the public at 11 a.m. Wednesday, features separate fenced-in areas for large and small dogs to run off-leash based on weight. All dogs using the facility must be registered with the City of Raytown and have proof of current vaccinations.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB David Turner, Parks Director

"We had conversations with our friends and neighbors and dog parks and splash pads were the highest demand for what our citizens wanted," David Turner said.

Turner, the director of Raytown Parks, explained that phase two of the project will include a splash pad, playground, shelter and restrooms across the parking lot. According to Turner, phase two will soon enter the bidding process and should be completed by next summer.

CITY OF RAYTOWN Phase II plans for Terry Copeland Park.

The new park is being built on the site of the former water park, which closed in 2017.

Both phases of the Terry Copeland Park project are being funded through grants.

The dog park will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.