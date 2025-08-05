Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Let's Talk | KSHB 41 wants to hear from residents, leaders in Grain Valley

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KSHB 41 News team is loading up our live truck and heading to Grain Valley on Thursday, Aug. 7. We’ll be hanging out from 8-10 a.m. at Scout Coffee, 101 W Walnut St., Grain Valley, Missouri, 64029.

Join KSHB 41's Lindsay Shively, Taylor Hemness, Claire Bradshaw and others in person to let us know what we need to learn about Grain Valley, its residents, what’s going well and what opportunities are possible.

If you can’t make it in person, send us a question using the form below.

