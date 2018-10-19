Contact Taylor Hemness

When did you start working here?

November 2017

Where else have you worked?

Four stops in Texas: Abilene, San Angelo, Lufkin, and Tyler. In fact, I worked in Tyler while the legend of Patrick Mahomes was beginning in nearby Whitehouse!

Where did you go to college?

Abilene Christian University in Abilene, Texas

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?

That people feel like the person they watch on TV is the REAL me. I take real pride in making sure that's always the case.

What are you most proud of in your own life?

My three handsome sons!

What do you love about living in the KC area?

I grew up in a tiny Texas town, so for me, big cities can be a little intimidating. Kansas City has never fit that description. It feels like a HUGE small town, and I really like that. I felt at home almost immediately here, and that feeling has only deepened during my time here.

What are your favorite local hangouts/places, sports & cultural institutions?

I love to play golf (badly most of the time), so I'm always looking for someone in need of a 4th. And I really enjoy visiting all the local breweries and distilleries. And now that my kids are all involved in school sports, I try to get to those events as often as my schedule allows.

All-time favorites....

Movie: Stand-alone: "Forrest Gump" Series: "The Lord of the Rings"

Shows: "The West Wing"

Book: I'm a proud "Harry Potter" fan, and I also really love The Pillars of the Earth by Ken Follett.

Music: I was born in Texas in 1982. Musically, that translates to a deep love of '80s rock/pop, and '90s country.

Other than KSHB.com and KSHB 41, you get your news from….

I feel like I have about 15 notifications set from local and national news outlets! Being informed is a pretty vital part of this job.

Apps you can't live without :

NYT Games, ESPN, IMDB, Wikipedia, Golfshot.