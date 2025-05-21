KC Public Library teams with Country Club Bank to offer financial literacy course

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Taylor Hemness

It's not uncommon for adults to feel somewhat lost when it comes to how to make the best decisions with personal finances.

The Kansas City Public Library wants to help people find their way.

In partnership with Country Club Bank, the library is offering a class called Finance Makes Cents.

In April, May, and June, patrons will have the chance to attend meetings that focus on different areas of personal finance. The May meeting is Wednesday the 20th, at the Plaza Branch of the library, and is titled Setting Goals and Making Financial Decisions. You can sign up here, but registration is not required.

I spoke with Kathleen Kennedy, the Career and Personal Finance Specialist for the library, who told me that patrons have been asking for something like this.

Steve Silvestri | KSHB Kathleen Kennedy - Career and Personal Financial Specialist

"You're struggling already to cover the basics, so how do you find money not only to give yourself to build that safety net when times get tight," Kennedy told me. "But also, the ability to take that vacation, to plan for college for children, to plan for your own retirement."

The class will be taught by a Country Club Bank Employee. Leigh Adams, Country Club Bank's Director of Marketing and Communications told me in a statement that the program is "tailored to meet the community where they are within their financial journey and build their banking acumen to reach their financial goals and beyond."

The library says it's not necessary for patrons to have attended the first class. The third and final class in June will focus on borrowing money.