Let’s Talk | KSHB 41 will be in Pleasant Hill on May 15; send us your questions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KSHB 41 News team is loading up our live truck and heading to Pleasant Hill on Thursday, May 15.

It’s part of an effort we’re calling Let’s Talk!

We’ll be hanging out from 8 to 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 15, at Press Monkey Studio, 122 1st Street, in Pleasant Hill.

Join us in person to let us know what we need to learn about Pleasant Hill, its residents, what’s going well and what opportunities are possible.

If you can’t make it in person, send us a question using the form below.

We’ll take the questions we hear from you and spend the next several days getting answers. You can look for our follow-up reporting on KSHB.com and on KSHB 41 News throughout the following week leading up to Friday, May 23.

—