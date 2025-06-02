Let's Talk | KSHB 41 News wants to hear from residents in Gardner on June 12

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KSHB 41 News Let's Talk series is heading to Gardner on June 12 after successful stops in De Soto, Pleasant Hill and Shawnee.

Join KSHB 41 News' Taylor Hemness, Rae Daniel and Daniela Leon from 8-10 a.m. on Thursday, June 12, at Groundhouse Coffee, 103 S. Elm Street, Gardner, KS, 66030 .

At our previous stops, we've heard from residents who are interested in highlighting positives in their community and from residents who have questions about development, roads, economic development and civic projects. After visiting, our team of reporters gets to work to start answering your questions.

You can track our progress on our Let's Talk landing page.

If you can't make it out on June 12 to Gardner, feel free to use the online form below to submit a question, and we'll share it with our team.