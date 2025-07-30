Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica arrives in Buckner

Traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica arrives in Buckner
Posted
and last updated

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire.

This weekend, Buckner, Missouri, holds the honor of hosting The Wall That Heals, a traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica arrives in Buckner

The small Jackson County town will set up the 3/4-size replica Wednesday morning. It takes 50-60 volunteers to set up the 375 feet of veterans' names.

Located at Heisler-Burns Park, at 405 Park Drive, the wall opens to the public at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 31, with an opening ceremony.

It will be open 24 hours a day until it closes at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 3. Taps will be played every night at sunset.

  • Friday, Aug. 1: Agent Orange Awareness Ceremony, 8:45 p.m.
  • Saturday, Aug. 2: Celtic Pipe and Drums History of War Presentation, 10 a.m.
  • Sunday, Aug. 3: Closing Ceremony, 1:45 p.m.

Volunteers are also offering private tours for groups of five or more.

The Wall That Heals was previously hosted by Blue Springs in 2010 and North Kansas City in 2012.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_Lets Talk.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us