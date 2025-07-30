Traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica arrives in Buckner

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire .

This weekend, Buckner, Missouri, holds the honor of hosting The Wall That Heals, a traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The small Jackson County town will set up the 3/4-size replica Wednesday morning. It takes 50-60 volunteers to set up the 375 feet of veterans' names.

Located at Heisler-Burns Park, at 405 Park Drive, the wall opens to the public at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 31, with an opening ceremony.

It will be open 24 hours a day until it closes at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 3. Taps will be played every night at sunset.



Friday, Aug. 1: Agent Orange Awareness Ceremony, 8:45 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 2: Celtic Pipe and Drums History of War Presentation, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 3: Closing Ceremony, 1:45 p.m.

Volunteers are also offering private tours for groups of five or more.

The Wall That Heals was previously hosted by Blue Springs in 2010 and North Kansas City in 2012.

