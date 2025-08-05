KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It is Election Day on both sides of the state line.

Voting begins on the Kansas side of the state line

Voting day on both sides of the state line

Polls are open in Missouri and in Kansas.

In Wyandotte County, there is a primary election for Mayor, Sheriff and Board of Commissioners.

There are six candidates vying for Mayor.

The top two vote-getters will move on to the General Election in November.

Also today, there will be a primary election for the Ward 1 City Council seat in Lenexa.

And on the Missouri side, there is a tax levy question in Parkville on the ballot in Platte County.

There are two issues on the ballot in Jackson County, Missouri.

Raytown voters will decide the future of the current park and storm water sales tax.

Oak Grove voters will decide on a no-tax increase for the school district's levy.

Polls are open until 7 p.m. in both states.