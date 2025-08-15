KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire .

Lee's Summit's long-awaited Green Street market and plaza officially opens this weekend. The city has planned three full days of events to kick off the $44 million downtown development.

Lee's Summit's "Green Street" market plaza opens this weekend

Friday, Aug. 15:

6:00 PM — Ribbon cutting

6:00 PM - 10:00 PM — Food and beverage trucks along with live music

Jonathan Goede | KSHB Green Street Market

Saturday, Aug. 16:

8:00 AM - Noon — Farmers Market located inside the new multi-use building

8:00 AM - 10:00 PM — Food and beverage trucks

Noon - 9:00 PM — Street performances

Noon - 10:00 PM — Live music

3:00 PM - 7:00 PM — Kids activities

Sunday, Aug. 17:

9:00 AM - 11:00 AM — Family stroller and dog walks

9:00 AM - Noon — Yoga and fitness classes, wellness fun fair, mini golf

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM — Esports, flag football, games

Green Street consists of the indoor multiuse building, a covered lawn for live performances, a playground, public art and gathering spaces. Public parking is available in the City Hall parking garage on Second St. The new outdoor venue is located at 209 SE Green St., Lee’s Summit.