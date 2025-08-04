KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire .

The Missouri Department of Transportation is about two years away from completing its ADA transition plan, with the goal of making everything compliant by 2027. The latest project will improve sidewalks along Route 78 in Independence.

MoDOT plans sidewalk improvements along Route 78 in Independence

Sidewalks along Route 78, also known as 23rd Street, will be improved due to deterioration or to make them ADA-compliant.

MoDOT will be improving sidewalks for a 3.5-mile stretch from Maywood Avenue to Lee's Summit Road. Construction is scheduled to start around April.

The project includes repairing damaged sidewalks, ensuring ADA-compliant grades and fixing cracks. Jill Bruss, the area engineer, says sidewalks aren't always included in road projects, so some may not have been maintained for 20-30 years.

JONATHAN GOEDE/KSHB Jill Bruss, MoDOT Area Engineer for Jackson and Cass Counties

"So if you think about a disabled person, it can be blind, wheelchair, anything like that. Wheelchairs, you need to have less than a two-inch lip, 2% grade across," Bruss said. "So if you think about using your wheelchair through, if you have more than a 2% grade without an electric wheelchair, the amount of work that takes for somebody to move with their arms."

Online public comment starts Monday afternoon and remains open for two weeks, until 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 18, on MoDOT's website.

Bruss said they're seeking input from people who live or work in the area, particularly those with special concerns about their drives, as there will be lane closures during construction.

