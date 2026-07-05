KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Dense Fog, Thunderstorm Chances, possible Hottest of Summer

Good Sunday bloggers,

I hope you had a good 4th of July and will have a good 5th of July and week ahead. The 5th of July started with dense fog, especially around KC. This is partly due to the concentration of firework smoke as well. I explain this in more detail in the video below.

I took this pic when I was at a stoplight on Shawnee Mission Pkwy when I was heading into work this morning. There were times I could barely see the hood of the car.

Don't try to take pics when you are moving, even if it is tempting. This is also me giving advice to myself.

Jeff Penner

This is on I-70 in Independence from our Cable Dahmer skyview. It was sunny above the layer of fog.

Jeff Penner

This is from the top of the Power & Light building looking west. All you can see are the spires on top of Bartle Hall. It looks like a view from a mountain.

Jeff Penner

Here is also a view from the top of the Power & Light building looking west, pretty cool.

Jeff Penner

The fog will burn off after 9-10 AM. Then, we have a chance of scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

Details on the dense fog, scattered T-Storms, widespread T-Storms & possibly the hottest temps of the summer, so far, are in the seven and a half minute video below.

Have a great week ahead

Stay healthy