KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Increasing rain, thunderstorm chances

Good Tuesday, bloggers,

The high heat is gone for now, but the extreme humidity remains. The humidity is going to be put to work over the next three days as we track several chances of rain and thunderstorms.

We are going to be about 10 degrees cooler than Monday, even more to the south where there are more clouds and lingering rain showers.

Jeff Penner

The next chance of rain and thunderstorms to track will be after midnight. Where will the zone set up?

Jeff Penner

Details on the next chance and subsequent chances of thunderstorms are in the 6.5-minute video below.

Have a great rest of your week.

Stay healthy.

KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Increasing Rain and Thunderstorm Chances

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