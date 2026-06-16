KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Tracking 2 main thunderstorm chances for Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Tuesday bloggers,

Before we get to the forecast, I am going to do a two-minute meteorology lesson. The lesson is going to be on the differences between shelf, roll and wall clouds. Since Saturday we had some very picturesque examples of a shelf and roll cloud.

This was taken by my son Saturday evening when the severe line of thunderstorms was entering KC.

Jeff Penner

This picture of a roll cloud was taken by Marley Allenbrand this morning in Olathe, KS as the showers and a few thunderstorms were moving in.

I will explain the difference between the two in the video below. I will also talk about a wall cloud. See if you can tell the difference between the shelf and roll clouds before watching the answer.

Jeff Penner

We are in for some great weather the rest of the day ahead of 2 main thunderstorm chances. These chances are timed for later Wednesday afternoon into the evening and Father's day weekend.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Details on the thunderstorm chances and what is a shelf, roll and wall cloud are in the eight and a half minute video below. The cloud lesson is the first 2 minutes. Sometimes I talk too much. LOL

Have a great rest of your week

Stay healthy