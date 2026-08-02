KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Interesting Weather for the First Week of August

Good Sunday bloggers,

We are going to see an interesting first week of August which is also the title of this blog.

The week has started with some super summer weather. There is a haze as we get into some light to moderate smoke from wildfires in Canada and the Pacific Northwest USA. It creates reddish sunrises and sunsets, like today. The smoke is aloft and should not pose a hazard to air quality at the surface.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Here is a smoke forecast map for 5:30 PM Sunday. You can see we are in the light to moderate smoke. There are no indications at this moment that we will get into thick smoke.

Jeff Penner

There are indications that we will see thunderstorms before the week is over as we set up in to an active zone.

Jeff Penner

Details on the thunderstorm chances are in the almost 6 minute video below.

Have a great week

Stay healthy