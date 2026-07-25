KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Extreme Humidity & Weather Forecast Tricks

Good Saturday bloggers,

The rain is over for now and the water in the ground is going to slowly evaporate plus the normal summer humidity will add up to extreme humidity. The dewpoint will likely reach 80° at some point this weekend. The highest dewpoint ever recorded in the USA was 90° in Appleton, WI and New Orleans, LA and 91° in Melbourne, FL. The highest in the world was 95° in Saudia Arabia. I have a quick lesson on the dewpoint in the video below.

Jeff Penner

Temperatures will not be that extreme, but with the extreme humidity the heat index will climb to as high as 110°-115°.

The rain chance is low this weekend, but we have plenty of fuel for thunderstorms with the extreme humidity and average heat. In order to get thunderstorms we need the fuel to be triggered to develop thunderstorms. There are some small, hard to detect triggers the next several days. This is what makes the forecast tricky.

Details on the extreme humidity and a brief lesson on the dewpoint and the chance of thunderstorms are in the 6 minute video below.

Have a great weekend

Stay healthy