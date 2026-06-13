KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Update on Severe Weather, Flash Flooding Potential Today-Tonight

Good Saturday bloggers,

We are in for an active day of weather as we track a cold front from the northwest and warm front from the southwest. Locations east and northeast of the warm front and southeast of the cold front have the best chance to see strong to severe thunderstorms later today and tonight.

Jeff Penner

I circled the area most likely to see severe thunderstorms in yellow. The ongoing area of rain and thunderstorms across southern Missouri will most likely keep the warm front from moving much farther east than it is now. So, this puts eastern Kansas and western Missouri in the zone.

Jeff Penner

We had thunderstorms this morning that made for a pretty sunrise. We had a ripply looking sky with a rain shaft near the horizon.

Jeff Penner

Details on this next round of potential severe weather and flash flooding are in the little over 6 minute video below.

Have a great weekend

Stay healthy

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