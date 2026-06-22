KSHB 41 Weather Blog | 3rd Wettest Year in Kansas City; More T-Storm Chances

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Monday bloggers,

If you think we have seen a lot of rain this year, you are correct. We are currently sitting at the 15th wettest June so far and the 3rd wettest January 1st to June 21st on record.

As of June 21, 1993, the year of the major Midwest flood, we were sitting at the 26th wettest. Now, we are not expecting a Midwest flood like 1993 because it is not nearly as wet this year across the plains and Midwest as it was back in 1993.

Jeff Penner

Today is the 1st full day if summer and like Sunday it does not look like it. It looks like it wants to rain, but it will not rain today and we should see some sunshine this afternoon.

Jeff Penner

We are tracking several rain and thunderstorm chances this week. When is the best chance for our area?

The answer and more in the 6 minute video below.

Have a great week

Stay healthy