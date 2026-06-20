KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Saturday bloggers,

We had a gorgeous sunrise just 1 to 2 hours after scattered showers and thunderstorms dissipated.

Jeff Penner

It is looking dry for much of the day. Then tonight, thunderstorm chances will increase from northwest to southeast across the region.

Jeff Penner

Will the thunderstorms affect the soccer match that starts at 7 p.m.? Will KC see severe weather and/or flash flooding?

Answers to these questions and more are in the six and a half minute video below.

KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Update on the Severe Weather, Flash Flooding Threat this Weekend

Have a great weekend and stay healthy!

KSHB 41 Weather will keep you advised this weekend, stay tuned.

—