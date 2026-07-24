KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Friday rain in Kansas City becomes Saturday's steam

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Friday bloggers,

As I write this around 7 a.m. Friday, we are tracking an increasing area of heavy rain and some thunderstorms.

The threat of ponding water which can cause hydroplaning and also flash flooding are increasing as rainfall rates will be 1"-2" per hour. Right now, it looks like the heaviest rain will be south of Interstate 70. After the rain ends, most locations in our area will have seen at least .50"-1" of rain, with some locations seeing 1"-2", possibly 3" of rain. The heaviest right now looks south of I-70.

Jeff Penner

Today's rain will become this weekend's steam as what comes down must go up. The water in the ground from the rain today will evaporate over the weekend with temperatures in the 90s. This will make the heat index around 110°. Remember kids in the car, check on the elderly and your pets and drink plenty of water if you are out and about.

Jeff Penner

Details on the heavy rain today, the extreme steam this weekend and an interesting weather pattern next week are in the six-and-a-half minute video below.

Have a great weekend

Stay healthy