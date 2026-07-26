Good Sunday bloggers,
We will continue to see the extreme humidity today and Monday. This will push the heat index to 105°-115° as it did Saturday.
As we go through the week we will see the pattern shift a bit, allowing a cold front or two to make it through. The end of the week is when the weather become the most interesting.
Details on the extreme humidity and upcoming weather changes are in the six and a half minute video below.
Have a great week ahead
Stay healthy
KSHB 41 Weather Blog | More Extreme Steam, but A Cold Front or Two Showing Up