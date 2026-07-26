KSHB 41 Weather Blog | More Extreme Steam, but A Cold Front or Two Showing Up

Good Sunday bloggers,

We will continue to see the extreme humidity today and Monday. This will push the heat index to 105°-115° as it did Saturday.

Jeff Penner

As we go through the week we will see the pattern shift a bit, allowing a cold front or two to make it through. The end of the week is when the weather become the most interesting.

Jeff Penner

Details on the extreme humidity and upcoming weather changes are in the six and a half minute video below.

Have a great week ahead

Stay healthy