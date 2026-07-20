KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Cold front arrives early Tuesday, tracking thunderstorm chances

Good Monday, bloggers,

Today will likely be the hottest day of the summer so far. What is needed is a cold front, and we have one heading our way as I write this blog.

It is about to enter Nebraska and Iowa and will be here by Tuesday morning.

Jeff Penner

The chance of rain with the front is low, but the chance of rain and thunderstorms increases at the end of the week.

Jeff Penner

Details on the cold front and thunderstorm chances are in the 6-minute, 45-second video below.

Have a great rest of your week.

Stay healthy.

KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Cold Front Arrives early Tuesday & Tracking T-Storm Chances

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