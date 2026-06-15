Good Monday, bloggers,

We are in an active weather pattern with thunderstorm chances every 2–3 days and nice days in between.

Today is the second nice day in a row, so time is running out before the next thunderstorm chance.

Jeff Penner

We have a chance of showers and thunderstorms later tonight into Tuesday, but the next severe threat is Wednesday.

Jeff Penner Severe Weather Threat Wednesday

Details on the next severe threat and upcoming shower and thunderstorm chances are in the six-and-a-half-minute video below.

Have a great week ahead.

Stay healthy.

KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Thunderstorm Chances Every 2-3 Days; Update on Next Severe Threat

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