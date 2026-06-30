KSHB 41 Weather Blog | More Heat & Humidity until a Holiday Weekend Cold Front

Good Tuesday evening bloggers,

We are in the midst of hot, humid and windy weather. We added some haze yesterday as dust from the Sahara desert moves overhead. We won't add rain until a cold front and system arrive during the holiday weekend.

Some areas could really use rain as the June rainfall has been rather interesting in the KC area. The official reporting station for KC is at the KCI airport. June brought 8.63" of rain to KCI making it the 10th wettest June on record for KC. Yes, records have been kept at several locations since 1888. It is not perfect, but these are the records we have.

Jeff Penner

When you look at a map of June rainfall you can see KCI is the highest. But, take a look south of the river from Olathe, KS to Lee's Summit, MO. Rainfall has been 2"-3" which is about 50% of average. If the official records for KC were kept at Olathe we would not be the 10th wettest, but 18th driest! These are classic rainfall totals from thunderstorms.

Jeff Penner

It takes 1" of rain per week to keep the yard green and with this heat, sunshine and wind, the topsoil dries out fast. So, all locations will need a drink of water in 4-5 days. There are thunderstorm chances showing up.

Details are in the seven and a half minute video below.

Have a great rest of your week and 4th of July weekend.

Stay healthy

Please don't drink/text and drive.