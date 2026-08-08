KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Saturday bloggers,

We are going to have an interesting week of weather for what should be a calm period during the "dog days of August."

We will see a persistent haze the next several days due to wildfire smoke. We will be seeing an increase in heat before we see a cooldown and an increase in thunderstorms.

Details on the wildfire smoke, heat and thunderstorms are in the six and a half minute video below.

KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Heat, Wildfire Smoke and Thunderstorms

Have a great weekend. Stay healthy!

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