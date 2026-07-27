Good Monday, bloggers,

We are about to have our first heat wave since August 15–18, 2025, which means three straight days at 95° or higher.

Sunday was the hottest day (99°) since Aug. 26, 2024, 699 days. The high heat will end after three days, as we are tracking a weak cold front Tuesday and a stronger one on Friday.

Some upper-level features will increase our chance of rain and thunderstorms.

Jeff Penner

Right now, on the edge of the high heat, a severe weather outbreak is ongoing from Green Bay, Wisconsin, to Chicago. There have been some tornadoes with damage around Appleton and Neenah in Wisconsin, as well as some damage in the western suburbs of Chicago. There are also many reports of wind 60–80 mph and higher.

We should not have to deal with this kind of severe weather with our thunderstorm chances, but it is worth watching.

Jeff Penner

Details on the end of our heat and the increasing rain/thunderstorm chances are in the 7-minute video below.

Have a great rest of your week.

Stay healthy.

KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Decreasing Temperatures, Increasing Rain Chances

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