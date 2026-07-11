KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Tracking the Heat Dome

Good Saturday bloggers,

The rain chances are basically done for awhile as temperatures begin to creep up. The hottest temperatures will be under the "heat dome." This week our area is on edge of a large "heat dome" centered in an unusual location, the northern Plains.

Jeff Penner

There are Extreme Heat Watches and Warnings from northern Minnesota to Montana and Utah. Our area is not in this for now.

Jeff Penner

How hot will it get here? When is our next cold front? Details are in the five and a half minute video below.

Have a great weekend

Stay healthy