KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Stormy Start to Summer

Good summer bloggers,

Summer began at 3:24 AM and it is a stormy start to the season. As of 4:45 AM there is a Flash Flood Warning for for the west side of the KC metro from central Platte to central Johnson counties for a quick 1"-3" of rain. If you see water over a road, "Turn Around Don't Drown."

Jeff Penner

The rain and thunderstorms will end around noon. There is a threat of severe weather later this afternoon and evening. But, will it affect KC? What does the first week of summer bring weather wise?

Details are in the 8 minute video below.

Have a great rest of your weekend and week ahead.

Stay healthy

Stay with KSHB 41 and we'll keep you advised.